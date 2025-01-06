At Least Seven Killed In Russian Residential Building Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) At least seven people have died in a fire in a residential building in the Russian region of Kirov. At least one resident of the house was still missing in the evening.
The building lies in the village of Kilmes in the Kirov region, almost 800 kilometres north-east of Moscow.
It had previously housed 11 elderly people.The cause of the fire was initially unknown.
Two dead bodies were reportedly found at the start of the firefighting operations, while the other bodies were only discovered later by firefighters in the rubble of the house.
