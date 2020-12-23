At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces emergency registration of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the emergency registration of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID -19 vaccine as part of the UAE's comprehensive and integrated efforts to ensure increased prevention levels against the pandemic and to provide all tools to ensure public health and safety in support of the healthcare system.

The decision comes in response to a request by Pfizer to approve the emergency registration of the vaccine so that concerned health authorities can import it after fulfilling the international standards and guidelines for the safe and efficient shipping of the vaccine, specially that the US food and Drug Administration's reviews have confirmed its safety and efficacy after passing the clinical trials.

This was stated by Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing, who added that "Authorising the registration of the vaccine comes after Pfizer had submitted all required documents in compliance with the measures and systems in place in the UAE and in accordance with international safety and effectiveness standards."