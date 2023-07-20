Open Menu

Ataya Exhibition Kicks Off In Amman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) organised an initiative to empower refugees in Jordan, as part of the Ataya Exhibition.

The initiative includes training and financing small projects under the "Digital Convergence for Livelihood Enhancement" project, which trained 248 beneficiaries, including women, the youth and people with disabilities who are Jordanian citizens and refugees of different nationalities.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).

The exhibition was inaugurated under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, and is showcasing the products of 47 participants who took part in the training courses, as part of the project to enhance their livelihoods.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his happiness at attending the exhibition launch, which showcases various works and activities to promote human welfare, generosity and development.

Its goal is to create new possibilities and enable people to overcome life’s difficulties, especially in the areas of health and education, he said, highlighting the UAE’s efforts to help humanity, most notably refugees, which underscore the directives of the country’s leadership to provide them with basic supplies, services and training.

He thanked all parties that contributed to the initiative, most notably the ERC and JOHUD.

Hind Al Muhairbi, Director of the Ataya Project, conveyed the greetings and best wishes of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) for Women’s Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of Ataya, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to the participants of the event.

The event, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa, has offered solutions to several key humanitarian issues in health, education, social and other services, she said, noting that the event implemented 55 development projects in 15 countries.

In 2022, Sheikha Shamsa announced that the event’s proceeds would be allocated to empowering refugees in several countries, including Jordan, in collaboration with JOHUD, she added.

