Ataya to offer 200 fully funded training grants for nurses across the world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Ataya, since its launch in 2012, has become a hallmark in the field of social and humanitarian work in the UAE and the world, making tangible differences in the lives of many.

Now in its 10th year, Ataya, meaning ‘giving’ in Arabic, will be held as an online shopping destination during the Holy Month of Ramadan and will provide financial resources for aspiring nurses across the world.

This year, through exhibitor participation fees and donations made via the new Ataya online shopping destination, Ataya will offer 200 fully funded training grants for nurses from selected universities in India, the Philippines, Egypt, Albania, Bosnia, Mauritania, and the UAE.

Organised by Emirates Red Crescent, since its inception, Ataya has donated over AED100 million, raised via donations and brand participant sign ups. With the help of proceeds raised from each annual initiative, Ataya has supported several communities around the world by sponsoring different charitable projects including the establishment of hospitals and specialised healthcare centres, covering the treatment costs for thousands of patients as well as setting up schools and homes.

Ataya initiatives have also offered support to impactful local projects, such as Faraj Fund and centres targeting autism and People of Determination in the UAE.

Hind Al Muhairbi, Head of Marketing, Emirates Red Crescent, said, ‘‘At Ataya, we believe that creativity is what changes the world. Whether it is new ideas, or new solutions, it is creativity that moves us forward and pushes the boundaries of what is possible. This year, Ataya aims to make a bigger impact than ever before with its new online shopping destination.

‘‘We are honoured to have partnered with 10 universities in countries that need our help the most. Ataya will offer 200 fully funded training grants for nurses from select universities. Over the last year, we were united in our tributes to the nurses who worked tirelessly to save lives and ease suffering, and now, Ataya aims to provide opportunities to the next generation of nurses. By supporting one person, we can care for a whole community.’’ Offering a unique virtual experience for everyone to discover, this year Ataya celebrates the gift of creativity, bringing together a collection of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces from talented designers, artists and boutiques from the UAE, the region and further afield, with each being carefully selected by the Higher Committee of Ataya.