Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases talented international designers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Annual charity initiative 'Ataya' announced that its new online shopping destination will be launched on Thursday.

Organised by Emirates Red Crescent, Ataya has become a pillar of the Abu Dhabi's cultural Calendar and a hallmark in the field of social and humanitarian work in the UAE and across the world, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Now in its 10th year, Ataya’s new virtual shopping experience will showcase a range of exquisite, one-of-a-kind pieces from 35 participating exhibitors from the UAE, the region and across the globe. Through donations made and exhibitor participation fees, this year, Ataya will offer 200 fully funded training grants for aspiring nurses across the world.

From 22nd April to 31st May, the new online platform will showcase a range of exquisite handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces including fashionwear, accessories, to crafts and home décor, from several talented international designers.

Brazilian brand Gold Design, by luxury designer Ana Albuquerque, will showcase its Bossa collection, featuring an array of high-end fashion and home accessories. Using flower and nature as one of her Primary inspirations, Ana Albuquerque has become a well-known designer among the high-end consumers across the middle East.

Other international designers include Lebanese brand Inaash, a non-profit organisation founded by a group of Lebanese of Palestinian women who aim to preserve the rich heritage of Palestinian embroidery, whilst providing financial support for Palestinian refugee women in camps across Lebanon. Since its inception, over 2,000 women have benefited from the work of Inaash, and today, over 400 women in five camps embroider Inaash’s products, from abayas, shawls, jackets, clutch bags, home wear and accessories.

Consumers can also shop Jordanian premium food brand Kama, bringing together food, culture, and design, whilst showcasing the finest of Levant’s delicacies and flavours, and Lebanese brand KanZaman Arts&Crafts, a design gallery which aims to promote Levantine handicrafts, offering a wide range of stunning products from home accessories, fashion to paintings and sculptures.

Since its inception in 2012, Ataya has donated over AED100 million, raised via donations and brand participant sign ups. With the help of proceeds raised from each annual initiative, Ataya has supported several charitable projects around the world, including the establishment of hospitals and specialised healthcare centres, covering the treatment costs for thousands of patients as well as setting up schools and homes.

Ataya initiatives have also offered support to impactful local projects, such as Faraj Fund and centres targeting autism and People of Determination in the UAE.

This year, through donations made and exhibitor participation fees via the new online shopping destination, Ataya aims to offer 200 fully funded training grants for nurses from select universities in India, the Philippines, Egypt, Albania, Bosnia, Mauritania, and the UAE.

To shop one-of-a-kind pieces from talented designers, artists and boutiques from the UAE, the region and further afield, or to make a one-off donation, visit Ataya’s official website, atayaprojects.ae.