ATDD Launches E-platform For 'People Of Determination'

Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

ATDD launches e-platform for 'People of Determination'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) During its participation at GITEX 2019, Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, launched an electronic platform that will enable people of determination to travel to any destination in Ajman in line with international Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, WCAG 2.1 LEVEL AA.

The platform was launched as part of ATDD’s efforts to keep pace with government trends and UAE Vision 2021, which aims to equip the UAE to attract and receive people of determination, an important category of international tourists.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director-General, said, "The launch of this e-platform for people of determination confirms ATDD's commitment to this important category, a qualitative addition for any tourism sector.

We ensure that the Ajman and ATDD websites are user-friendly for people of determination."

He added, "In line with the vision of the wise leadership and government trends, most of Ajman’s infrastructure and hotel and tourist facilities meet the requirements of all people of determination. We launched the e-platform to meet the requirements of this category of tourists."

Ajman is continually developing its tourism products and services to suit different segments of visitors, including people of determination. ATDD aims to ensure that all tourist facilities in Ajman are accessible to this category of tourists.

