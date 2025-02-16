ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, is set to make a significant impact at IDEX 2025, the middle East’s premier defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi. At this prestigious event, ATERMES will present its groundbreaking SURICATE – an Advanced Multispectral Threat Detection System, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and adaptive security solutions tailored for the region’s evolving challenges.

SURICATE is a next-generation smart surveillance camera system that integrates state-of-the-art multispectral sensors with embedded artificial intelligence and edge computing. This powerful fusion enables real-time object detection, classification, and tracking with unparalleled accuracy, even in the most demanding environments. The system’s AI capabilities continuously evolve through deep learning, ensuring adaptability to specific operational needs and dynamic security landscapes.

In the realm of drone detection, SURICATE addresses the growing challenge posed by UAVs used for espionage and hostile activities. Equipped with multispectral sensors and AI-powered detection algorithms, the system ensures early identification and precise tracking of drones, even in highly complex environments.

“IDEX 2025 presents an unparalleled platform for ATERMES to unveil our latest breakthroughs in AI-powered surveillance,” said Walid Lahoud, Regional Sales Director MENA at ATERMES. “ Establishing our MENA headquarters cements our promise to deliver innovative, reliable and adaptive security solutions that address the region’s unique challenges.”

ATERMES’ participation at IDEX 2025 underscores its dedication to forging deeper collaborations with regional partners and stakeholders, offering tailored, effective security solutions to meet the Middle East’s evolving defense and security needs.

