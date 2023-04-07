Close
Athletes Score For People And The Planet On International Day Of Sport

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Athletes score for people and the planet on International Day of Sport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) NEW YORK, 7th April, 2023 (WAM) - Athletes are pushing for a more equitable world, both on and off the playing field – one of the messages coming out of the UN on Thursday, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The annual commemoration, now in its 10th year, highlights the positive role sport plays in communities and lives across the globe.

Elite and amateur athletes of all ages joined industry experts, diplomats and UN officials for the event – the first to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the theme is Scoring for People and the Planet.

Whether recreational or competitive, sport brings people together, often bridging cultural, ethnic and national divides, said John Wilmoth of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

“Sport is also a catalyst for the promotion of tolerance and respect, inclusion, diversity, gender equality and mitigating the effects of climate change,” he added.

“We must work together to ensure that no one is left behind in sporting activities - especially youth, older persons, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, and other marginalized groups.”

