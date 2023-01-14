Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) The seventh annual Global Energy Forum, organised by the Atlantic Council, kicked off today in Abu Dhabi as part of the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), with the participation of the world's most influential energy leaders to set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and drive the global energy transition.

This year’s Forum is of particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take centre stage in the run-up to the United Nation's Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host before the year's end.

The 2023 forum focuses on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonisation efforts in tandem.

Headliners include John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former US Secretary of State; Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, US Department of State; Grant Shapps MP, Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, United Kingdom; Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General for Energy, European Commission; Francesco La Camera, Director-General, IRENA; Dr.

Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment and Ministerial Coordinator and Climate Envoy for COP27, Arab Republic of Egypt; Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Türkiye; Amadou Hott, Special Envoy and Global Champion, Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa; Former Minister Economy, Planning and International cooperation, Republic of Senegal; as well as top executives from the global energy sector.

The Forum is convened in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, TAQA, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), with CNBC as an international media partner.