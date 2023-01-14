UrduPoint.com

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) The seventh annual Global Energy Forum, organised by the Atlantic Council, kicked off today in Abu Dhabi as part of the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), with the participation of the world's most influential energy leaders to set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and drive the global energy transition.

This year’s Forum is of particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take centre stage in the run-up to the United Nation's Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host before the year's end.

The 2023 forum focuses on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonisation efforts in tandem.

Headliners include John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former US Secretary of State; Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, US Department of State; Grant Shapps MP, Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, United Kingdom; Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General for Energy, European Commission; Francesco La Camera, Director-General, IRENA; Dr.

Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment and Ministerial Coordinator and Climate Envoy for COP27, Arab Republic of Egypt; Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Türkiye; Amadou Hott, Special Envoy and Global Champion, Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa; Former Minister Economy, Planning and International cooperation, Republic of Senegal; as well as top executives from the global energy sector.

The Forum is convened in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, TAQA, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), with CNBC as an international media partner.

Related Topics

Business Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Amos Alliance Media From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP o ..

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP of Action, COP For All to deliv ..

14 seconds ago
 Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new sit ..

Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new situation: Vietnamese Minister of ..

34 seconds ago
 PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fie ..

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

60 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.