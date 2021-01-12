Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum to take place on January 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) The fifth annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi will convene this year in an innovative and interactive virtual format, from 19th to 22nd January. The event will bring together senior government officials, industry executives, energy ministers and recognised thought leaders, to set the energy agenda for the year.

The forum will once again be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"Dialogue and collaboration are more important now than ever before, and given the unprecedented and unique challenges we face, our sector will play a vital role in the post COVID-19 recovery," said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

He added, "The future of our industry relies on strong research and development, innovation, and collaboration to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. The global pandemic has highlighted the importance of achieving our shared goals and vision to ensure a sustainable, happy, and prosperous future for all. The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum presents an important platform and opportunity for stakeholders from around the world to collaborate, discuss, and debate the future of our industry".

The four-day convening will be hosted in a manner that allows participation and contribution from participants around the world, with programing broadcast live for audiences across all major time zones. The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will once again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event accelerating the world's sustainable development.

"The ongoing pandemic and its economic blowback have accelerated and sharpened trends in the global energy transition toward decarbonisation, advanced energy technology solutions, and accompanying geopolitical shifts," said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO.

"While we regret not being able to gather in Abu Dhabi physically, this virtual global format will allow for unprecedented participation from energy industry leaders, key decision makers, and the international media."

The forum will have a particular emphasis on the challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic energy system. In a first for the event, the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Centre will be releasing "The Global Energy Agenda," a comprehensive survey of hundreds of leading energy experts on the impacts of COVID and the long-term outlook for the industry.

The conference will also explore the energy priories for the new US administration, as well as the role of the middle East in the energy transition and how major economies are tackling climate change.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company, stated, "Significant investment in all forms of energy will be required to meet future global energy demand and meet international emission targets, and we are actively exploring opportunities in emerging energy technologies and hydrogen in particular."

The forum is convened in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Mubadala Investment Company, with RBC Capital Markets and Siemens Energy as Platinum Co-Chair and CNBC as International Media Partner.

The Atlantic Council has led the way in hosting virtual events since March 2020 with over 400 public events earning 1.8 million views and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will take advantage of all the benefits of a new virtual world.