Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) The seventh annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will convene on 14th-15th January in Abu Dhabi to set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term implications of the changing energy system.

This year’s Forum will take on particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take centre stage in the lead-up to the United Nation's Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host at the end of the year.

Among the headliners will be John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former US Secretary of State.

The 2023 forum will focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonisation efforts in tandem amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition. The Forum will again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event supporting collaboration on climate action and net-zero pledges.

The Forum is convened in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, TAQA, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), with CNBC as an international media partner.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, “As host of COP28, we are honoured to welcome attendees of the Global Energy Forum to the UAE to discuss the ongoing energy transition.

The UAE has adopted a wide range of energy initiatives to achieve global sustainable development goals and combat the devastating effects of climate change. This year’s Forum provides a unique opportunity to not only talk about the energy agenda of the year ahead, but also begin the conversation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference now. We look forward to your attendance at the 2023 Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.”

“The dual challenges of energy security and climate change have elevated the energy transition to the top of global leader's list of urgent priorities,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “The 2023 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will again provide a critically important platform for policymakers to meet those challenges. This is an opportunity to bring together leaders from around the world to set the 2023 energy agenda and build upon the past meeting's success.”

From the continuing impact of the conflict in Ukraine to efforts to avert a global financial crisis, there has never been a more important moment for open and frank dialogue to define the best paths to a net-zero future.

Building on the momentum of the 2022 Forum, the 2023 Forum will return to a hybrid format. It will feature the benefits of in-person networking, panels, workshops, and receptions in Abu Dhabi, as well as the global reach of virtual programming.