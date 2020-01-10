Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) The fourth annual Global Energy forum of the Atlantic Council opened today in Abu Dhabi, setting off the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The event is organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The three-day high-level ceremony brings together international and regional political, industry, and thought leaders to put the world energy ideology for the coming year and analyse the altering energy system’s long-term geopolitical and geo-economic implications. In a new century of global politics, the 2020 symposium will emphasis on the role of oil and natural gas in the energy transition, funding the future of energy, and interconnections.