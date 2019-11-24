Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examine longer-term geopolitical and geo-economic implications

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The fourth annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum is set to be held in Abu Dhabi from 10th to 12th January 2020, again kicking off Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The three-day high-level event gathers international and regional political, industry, and thought leaders to set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term geopolitical and geo-economic implications of the changing energy system. The 2020 conference will focus on the role of oil and gas in the energy transition, financing the future of energy, and interconnections in a new era of geopolitics. Following up on the 2019 Global Energy Forum’s regional focus on East Asia, the 2020 forum will emphasise South and Southeast Asia as a growing demand centre.

The 2019 forum brought over 500 energy and foreign policy leaders from around the world to Abu Dhabi, including CEOs, Ministers, global media, and industry experts.

The Forum is convened in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and Mubadala Investment Company, with Sharjah-based Crescent Petroleum as Platinum Co-Chair.

Speakers at the 2020 Forum will include among others: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry; Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, CEO, Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company; Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, the UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, said, "We greatly value the relationship between the Atlantic Council and the UAE, recognising that the expertise its members bring to Abu Dhabi for the Global Energy Forum is crucial to helping us gain a clearer picture of the future, so that we can tackle global energy issues for the coming year together."

Frederick Kempe, CEO of the Atlantic Council, said, "For the past three years, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum has brought together government officials, policymakers, experts, and business leaders to set the energy agenda for the year to come.

The 2020 forum will once again bring together these crucial actors from around the world to discuss the issues and opportunities in the energy sector and shape the energy landscape."

Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, CEO of Petroleum & Petrochemicals at Mubadala Investment Company, said, "The Global Energy Forum is now established as a firm fixture in the global energy Calendar. Together with other events, such as the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi in September, it highlights the UAE’s growing leadership role in convening key dialogue in the energy sector."

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, said, "We are pleased to be a Platinum co-chair of the Global Energy Forum for the fourth consecutive year, as the forum grows in impact and reach. Abu Dhabi is a global capital for energy policy and innovation, and convenes some of the greatest minds thinking about the energy industry, its impact on society and the world, and how we can all build a sustainable future together. We look forward to a meeting that helps to frame the global agenda for the energy industry for the rest of the year."

Randolph Bell, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Centre, said, "The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum’s regional footprint expands in 2020 as we emphasize growing energy demand in South and Southeast Asia. Business leaders, policy makers, and experts will meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss how to finance the energy projects needed to meet this demand, what role of oil and gas companies have in decarbonizing the energy system while also providing energy to the world, and how a new era of geopolitics is shaping energy relationships in the region and across the globe. By encouraging forward-looking discussion between policymakers and business leaders, the Forum aims to maximize the opportunities emerging from the sweeping changes to the global energy mix, and shape outcomes that leaves us all more secure and prosperous."