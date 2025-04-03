ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – With three weeks remaining until Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the event is on course to attract a record number of high value visitors, with registrations up 104% compared to the same time last year, reinforcing its position as an essential platform for travel trade professionals around the world.

International markets account for a substantial 52% of total visitor registrations, highlighting the event’s global appeal and underscoring the importance of fostering cross-cultural connections and collaborations. Meanwhile, visitors from the UAE and GCC contribute significantly to the total figures, accounting for 48% of registrations.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Increased international attendance strengthens the global profile of ATM, providing a vital boost to the local economy and driving revenue in sectors such as hospitality, retail, and travel, thereby demonstrating the impact and strength of business events.”

“This year’s edition is expected to see notable growth in participation from key regions, reflecting demand from across the global tourism industry.”

The top five registered countries for ATM 2025 to date include the UAE, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UK. India, with its thriving outbound travel market and expanding aviation sector, remains a significant source of demand for the travel industry.

Last year, ATM 2024 saw a significant increase in visitors from Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the middle East, notching impressive year-on-year increases of 51%, 53%, 40%, and 26%, respectively, with indications that the growth trend will be replicated during this year’s edition.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait saw some of the most significant visitor increases, up 48%, 40%, 39%, 28%, and 37%, respectively.

With over 55,000 attendees anticipated, approximately 37,000 are expected to be visitors, including more than 7,000 distinguished buyers. The event will serve as a platform to showcase more than 2,800 companies, representing an extensive array of over 161 global destinations.

ATM 2025 will centre on the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, highlighting how connectivity is shaping the thriving tourism industry. Looking beyond technology, the theme will emphasise the importance of industry-wide collaboration and shine a spotlight on the communities that serve as important centres for trade and tourism.

ATM Travel Tech has grown by 23% year-over-year, showcasing innovative technologies that are driving the travel and hospitality sector and attracting decision-makers from around the globe. ATM Travel Tech will also feature the Future Stage, where experts from industry leaders such as Booking.com, TripAdvisor, dnata Travel Group, Agoda, and Skyscanner will share insights into the transforming landscape of travel and explore the technologies driving the industry forward.

New event features at ATM 2025 include the Start-up and Innovation Zone, which will feature a fully immersive VR experience to further enhance the visitor experience. The dedicated area is focused on nurturing the next generation of travel pioneers and innovators. This dynamic space offers a unique platform for emerging companies to present their groundbreaking ideas and showcase their cutting-edge solutions to a global audience.

