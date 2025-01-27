Open Menu

Attempts To Displace Palestinians Rejected, Violate International Law: Arab League

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab League

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Arab League has reiterated that stability and peace in the middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the internationally recognised two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a statement, the League emphasised that any deviation from these fixed principles and established parameters, which have enjoyed Arab and international consensus, will only prolong the conflict and make peace more elusive, further exacerbating the suffering of the people of the region, particularly the Palestinians.

The statement underscored that the just Palestinian cause is a matter of justice for both land and people. It further asserted that attempts to displace Palestinians through deportation, annexation, or expanding settlements have consistently failed and are firmly rejected as violations of international law.

The Arab League urged all countries supporting the two-state solution as a pathway to peace to immediately and diligently engage in a credible process to achieve and implement this solution on the ground. This solution is considered the only viable path to ensuring security and peace for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.

Related Topics

Resolution Jerusalem Middle East All From Arab

Recent Stories

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

32 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

9 hours ago
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

9 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

13 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

14 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

15 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East