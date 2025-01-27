Attempts To Displace Palestinians Rejected, Violate International Law: Arab League
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Arab League has reiterated that stability and peace in the middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the internationally recognised two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
In a statement, the League emphasised that any deviation from these fixed principles and established parameters, which have enjoyed Arab and international consensus, will only prolong the conflict and make peace more elusive, further exacerbating the suffering of the people of the region, particularly the Palestinians.
The statement underscored that the just Palestinian cause is a matter of justice for both land and people. It further asserted that attempts to displace Palestinians through deportation, annexation, or expanding settlements have consistently failed and are firmly rejected as violations of international law.
The Arab League urged all countries supporting the two-state solution as a pathway to peace to immediately and diligently engage in a credible process to achieve and implement this solution on the ground. This solution is considered the only viable path to ensuring security and peace for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.
Recent Stories
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
More Stories From Middle East
-
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab League2 minutes ago
-
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community32 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets47 minutes ago
-
Japan to join US-led space telescope project in search for Earth-like planets2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people9 hours ago
-
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land9 hours ago
-
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President12 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah13 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher14 hours ago
-
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher15 hours ago
-
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes15 hours ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments16 hours ago