Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) Attorney General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madyar Menelikov and his accompanying delegation, to discuss ways of enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between the two nations.

The ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially extended an official invitation for Al Shamsi to visit Kazakhstan during the meeting which was held in the latter's office here.