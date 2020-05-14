AU participates in prayers for humanity against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) On the occasion of the day of prayers and fasting for humanity against coronavirus, organised by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union, AU, Commission, delivered a speech on behalf of Cyril Ramaphosa, AU Chairperson.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called for people of all faiths from across the world to make May 14 a day for fasting, prayers and supplications to God for an end to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and to guide and inspire scientists find a vaccine.

In his speech, Ramaphosa prayed to God to help humanity face the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, and inspire minds to overcome their hardship.

The AU participated in the prayers in solidarity with the rest of the world and in response to the call of the committee to pray on 14th May, 2020, to end the pandemic.

Many religious leaders, including Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and many religious, political and social figures participated in the event today, along with many official, religious and social organisations from around the world.