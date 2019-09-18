AUD ranks as UAE’s top institution for employability, world’s top institution for diverse faculty

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The American University in Dubai, AUD, has been ranked as the first and best university in the UAE for employability in the QS Graduate World University Rankings and the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.

AUD has also been ranked as the first university in terms of international faculty and the third university in terms of international students, where it continues to stand out on a local, regional, and international level for its diverse community, said a press release issued by the AUD on Wednesday.

On the most recent rankings, Dr.

David A. Schmidt, AUD’s President, commented, "We are delighted to have achieved the top world university rankings in terms of employment and diversity, as this serves as a testament to the exceptional preparation that our global faculty members provide to our students in the classroom and beyond."

The achievement highlights the success of the university’s efforts to bridge the gap between academic study and employment, and are in line with AUD’s mission to provide an outstanding level of education within a culturally diverse environment, said the press release.