AUIEC organises training course on foundations of professional organisation of exhibitions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC), which operates under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the Arab League, recently concluded a three-day virtual training course for the exhibitions and conferences sector staff in the member states.

The course aimed to strengthen the capabilities and expertise of the participants according to international standards in a way that ensures the success of future activities and events.

Presented by Khadijah Lakkis, Events Management consultant &Trainer, the course touched on the planning and organising mechanisms of exhibitions; the ways to develop the exhibitions industry given its growing importance in the business world, the fundamental rules governing the planning, preparation, and management of exhibitions; management and organisation of logistics accompanying the exhibitions, the role of media in promoting exhibitions; hybrid and virtual exhibitions; future exhibitions and the impact of technology on the exhibitions industry.

"The professional organisation of exhibitions is an activity that is based on internationally approved scientific methodologies and approaches.

From this perspective, we always seek to improve the skills and capabilities of those working in this vital sector as they are the key pillar to the success of any event, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the exhibitions and conferences industry in Arab states," said Saif Muhammad Al-Midfa, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, a member of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and CEO of the Expo Center Sharjah.

Mahmoud Youssef Al-Jarrah, Secretary-General of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, underlined that this event comes as part of the Union’s objectives to raise the bar of the exhibitions in Arab countries and equip the staff with the necessary skills and experiences in accordance with the best local and international practices.

Al-Jarrah highlighted the importance of creativity and innovation in the advertising for the exhibitions to achieve their sought-after marketing goals, attributing the success of this course to the Union’s accumulated experience in organizing and training the employees in this vital sector.