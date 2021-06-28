AUIEC to launch first-ever app for exhibitions in Arab world

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC), which operates under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the Arab League, has announced its intention to launch the first-ever application for exhibitions in the Arab world.

The application will enable announcing the agendas of exhibitions and events, to be organised in the AUIEC Member States, to provide support to all Arab exhibitions.

This came during the union's second periodic meeting for the year 2021, which was held via video conferencing.

Chaired by Saif Muhammad Al Midfa, Chairman of the AUIEC's board of Directors, member of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, the meeting was attended by AUIEC Vice Chairman Ghassan Al Fakiani; members of the AUIEC Board of Directors; and Mahmoud Youssef Al Jarrah, AUIEC Secretary-General.

The meeting reviewed the measures and precautions adopted by the union to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while organising the events and exhibitions and discussed the application of a series of unified preventive measures across the member states to further enhance public safety.

Debates also touched on the importance of the outputs and the role played by Al Multaka (Forum) magazine, the first-ever magazine on exhibitions and conferences in the Arab region, in terms of covering specialised exhibitions and conferences and promoting them at the global, providing the necessary support to this vital industry, and enhancing the exhibitions and conferences tourism.

For his part, Al Midfa invited the Member States to visit Expo 2020 Dubai and learn more about its preparations, following the coordination made with the Expo 2020 Dubai Office to host an AUIEC delegation.

Featuring Arabic and English languages, the application will be soon available on Apple and Google Play stores.