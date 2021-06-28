UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AUIEC To Launch First-ever App For Exhibitions In Arab World

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

AUIEC to launch first-ever app for exhibitions in Arab world

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC), which operates under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the Arab League, has announced its intention to launch the first-ever application for exhibitions in the Arab world.

The application will enable announcing the agendas of exhibitions and events, to be organised in the AUIEC Member States, to provide support to all Arab exhibitions.

This came during the union's second periodic meeting for the year 2021, which was held via video conferencing.

Chaired by Saif Muhammad Al Midfa, Chairman of the AUIEC's board of Directors, member of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, the meeting was attended by AUIEC Vice Chairman Ghassan Al Fakiani; members of the AUIEC Board of Directors; and Mahmoud Youssef Al Jarrah, AUIEC Secretary-General.

The meeting reviewed the measures and precautions adopted by the union to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while organising the events and exhibitions and discussed the application of a series of unified preventive measures across the member states to further enhance public safety.

Debates also touched on the importance of the outputs and the role played by Al Multaka (Forum) magazine, the first-ever magazine on exhibitions and conferences in the Arab region, in terms of covering specialised exhibitions and conferences and promoting them at the global, providing the necessary support to this vital industry, and enhancing the exhibitions and conferences tourism.

For his part, Al Midfa invited the Member States to visit Expo 2020 Dubai and learn more about its preparations, following the coordination made with the Expo 2020 Dubai Office to host an AUIEC delegation.

Featuring Arabic and English languages, the application will be soon available on Apple and Google Play stores.

Related Topics

World Google Dubai Sharjah Visit 2020 Apple All Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Development works being carried out in streets for ..

3 minutes ago

Employee of Land Record Center arrested for taking ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner distributes prizes among farmers

3 minutes ago

Firefighters tackle blaze in south London

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects petition against PML-N MPA N ..

3 minutes ago

Italy to Retain Significant Presence in Iraq as An ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.