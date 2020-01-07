AURAK, Appalachian State University to expand cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, and Appalachian State University in the United States have signed an addendum to a previous agreement to expand their cooperation.

AURAK and Appalachian State University will establish a 3+1 Student Transfer Programme, TSP. After successfully completing the first three years of an undergraduate curriculum for a Bachelor’s degree in business with a major in Hospitality Management at AURAK, qualified students will be accepted into the Walker College of Business’s Department of Management to pursue Hospitality Management courses. Under the TSP, students will study for one year at Appalachian State University and complete required Hospitality Management courses to qualify for their Bachelor’s degree in Management awarded by AURAK.

President of AURAK, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signed the agreement, along with the Chancellor of Appalachian State University, Sheri Everts.

"AURAK is delighted to deepen its cooperation with Appalachian State University. This programme will help our students deepen their education, broaden their experience and enable them to pick up important life skills. Spending an extended period abroad will also help students learn about other cultures and how to work with people from different backgrounds," Prof.

Hassan said.

The agreement is due to be valid for a period of five years. AURAK and Appalachian State University have been cooperating for several years.

Appalachian State University offers a challenging academic environment and energetic campus life. Known for its affordability, Appalachian enrolls about 18,000 students and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors. Small classes and close interactions between faculty and students create a strong sense of community. Appalachian, located in Boone, North Carolina, is one of 16 universities in the University of North Carolina system.

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions. AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the UAE and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges since December 2018. AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes across a wide range of disciplines.