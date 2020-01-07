UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AURAK, Appalachian State University To Expand Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

AURAK, Appalachian State University to expand cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, and Appalachian State University in the United States have signed an addendum to a previous agreement to expand their cooperation.

AURAK and Appalachian State University will establish a 3+1 Student Transfer Programme, TSP. After successfully completing the first three years of an undergraduate curriculum for a Bachelor’s degree in business with a major in Hospitality Management at AURAK, qualified students will be accepted into the Walker College of Business’s Department of Management to pursue Hospitality Management courses. Under the TSP, students will study for one year at Appalachian State University and complete required Hospitality Management courses to qualify for their Bachelor’s degree in Management awarded by AURAK.

President of AURAK, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signed the agreement, along with the Chancellor of Appalachian State University, Sheri Everts.

"AURAK is delighted to deepen its cooperation with Appalachian State University. This programme will help our students deepen their education, broaden their experience and enable them to pick up important life skills. Spending an extended period abroad will also help students learn about other cultures and how to work with people from different backgrounds," Prof.

Hassan said.

The agreement is due to be valid for a period of five years. AURAK and Appalachian State University have been cooperating for several years.

Appalachian State University offers a challenging academic environment and energetic campus life. Known for its affordability, Appalachian enrolls about 18,000 students and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors. Small classes and close interactions between faculty and students create a strong sense of community. Appalachian, located in Boone, North Carolina, is one of 16 universities in the University of North Carolina system.

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions. AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the UAE and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges since December 2018. AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Student United States December 2018 From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

NA passes three bills for extension in services' c ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Wishes Merry Christmas to Orthodox Christian ..

27 minutes ago

Measles death toll in Samoa rises to 83

27 minutes ago

'Plastics to worsen waste, health problems'

27 minutes ago

Student among 2 killed, 2 injured in Sargodha

27 minutes ago

Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Abbottabad launche ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.