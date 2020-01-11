AURAK, Coastal Carolina University to promote cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, and Coastal Carolina University, CCU, in the United States signed an agreement to encourage cooperation and strengthen research, teaching and outreach to promote development, broaden international experiences, and share cross-cultural knowledge and understanding among students, staff and faculty.

Activities may include long-term exchanges of students for a semester or a year; short-term study-abroad programmes for students, faculty and staff; and faculty exchanges to generate and share knowledge, promote research and deepen cooperation between the institutions. The agreement also covers cooperation in scholarly and creative activities that support the academic enhancement and reputation of AURAK and CCU through initiatives, such as joint research, workshops, seminars and conferences, research grants, and technology-mediated cooperative discussions.

President of AURAK, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signed the agreement, along with the President of CCU, Professor David A. DeCenzo. The agreement between the two universities is valid for a period of five years.

"AURAK is glad to sign another agreement to increase opportunities for our students, and this agreement with the CCU will produce many concrete benefits for our students and faculty.

They will further their education, mix and study with people from different backgrounds, and pick up skills and knowledge that will serve them well in the future," Prof. Hassan said.

CCU is based in Conway, South Carolina, in the United States. It has an enrollment of more than 10,600 students, along with international students from 61 countries. The university offers baccalaureate degrees through 84 majors and its graduate-level programmes include 26 master's degrees. It comprises 115 main buildings on a campus spread over an area of 251 hectares (621 acres).

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education, which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education, integrated with Arab customs and traditions. AURAK is licenced by the UAE Ministry of Education and has been accredited in the United States by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges since December 2018. AURAK offers 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes across a wide range of disciplines.