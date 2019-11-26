AURAK hosts 3rd Port City Universities Summit for first time in the region

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, has hosted the 3rd Port City Universities Summit to promote cooperation between higher-education institutions in ports and the maritime industry.

AURAK President Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim expressed his delight for holding this event for the first time in the region, noting that it was a great opportunity to build links between universities and between the maritime industry and higher education institutions.

The international participants included guests from Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea.

Dr. Peter de Langen, the owner and principal consultant of Ports & Logistics Advisory, based in Malaga, Spain, delivered the keynote address. From 2007 to 2013, he worked in the Corporate Strategy department at the Port of Rotterdam Authority as senior advisor.

His presentation focused on port development – the risks and opportunities, the impacts of digitalisation, globalisation and the energy transition, and the major challenges facing ports.

Dr. de Langen’s contribution was followed by a presentation by Captain Cliff Brand, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ports, which manages the harbor facilities in the emirate. He outlined the importance of ports in Ras Al Khaimah, the current capacity of the facilities and the RAK 2030 Maritime Strategy, a plan for the development of the five ports along the 64-kilometer coastline of the emirate.

Summit attendees then took part in three round-table discussions: on trends, disruptions and challenges for ports and port cities; innovation and university-industry cooperation in ports; and changing port-city waterfronts.