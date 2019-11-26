UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AURAK Hosts 3rd Port City Universities Summit For First Time In The Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

AURAK hosts 3rd Port City Universities Summit for first time in the region

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, has hosted the 3rd Port City Universities Summit to promote cooperation between higher-education institutions in ports and the maritime industry.

AURAK President Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim expressed his delight for holding this event for the first time in the region, noting that it was a great opportunity to build links between universities and between the maritime industry and higher education institutions.

The international participants included guests from Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea.

Dr. Peter de Langen, the owner and principal consultant of Ports & Logistics Advisory, based in Malaga, Spain, delivered the keynote address. From 2007 to 2013, he worked in the Corporate Strategy department at the Port of Rotterdam Authority as senior advisor.

His presentation focused on port development – the risks and opportunities, the impacts of digitalisation, globalisation and the energy transition, and the major challenges facing ports.

Dr. de Langen’s contribution was followed by a presentation by Captain Cliff Brand, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ports, which manages the harbor facilities in the emirate. He outlined the importance of ports in Ras Al Khaimah, the current capacity of the facilities and the RAK 2030 Maritime Strategy, a plan for the development of the five ports along the 64-kilometer coastline of the emirate.

Summit attendees then took part in three round-table discussions: on trends, disruptions and challenges for ports and port cities; innovation and university-industry cooperation in ports; and changing port-city waterfronts.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Education Rotterdam Malaga Spain Indonesia Japan South Korea Vietnam Event From Industry

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take ..

11 minutes ago

Three women named finalists for top human rights p ..

40 minutes ago

Four dead, several injured as powerful earthquake ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Stresses Complexity of Dialogue ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Embassy to Protect Russian Journalists Wor ..

41 minutes ago

Russia Not Meddling in UK Political Process, Seeks ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.