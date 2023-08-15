Open Menu

AURAK Joins Handful Of World’s Universities With ‘QS 5 Stars Plus’ Rating

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 06:15 PM

AURAK joins handful of world’s universities with ‘QS 5 Stars Plus’ rating

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has been awarded the QS 5 stars Plus rating, placing it in the league of a handful of the world’s elite universities. It is the first university in the UAE to be awarded this highest rating.
The award of the rating followed a rigorous and independent data collection and analysis of performance metrics as set out in the QS Stars™ methodology, rated American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) as a 5 Stars Plus institution.”
In the methodology used for QS Stars, universities are evaluated on a number of indicators across at least eight categories. After the assessment, universities are awarded an overall Star result ranging from 1 to 5+ Stars, depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation.
AURAK was rated 5 Stars Plus overall and was awarded 5 Stars in eight categories: Teaching, Employability, Internationalisation, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, Inclusiveness and business & Management Studies – the maximum an institution can achieve in the rating process.
Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, commented: “This is an outstanding accolade for a young institution like the American University of Ras Al Khaimah. We have moved from 5 Stars to 5 Stars Plus in such a short time. It is a great honour to be placed in the league of some of the world’s best-performing universities. This represents ultimate recognition of the standards AURAK has achieved, driven by the commitment of the management team and the faculty.

"
Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said “We congratulate the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) on achieving the remarkable QS 5 Stars Plus rating. This accomplishment reflects AURAK's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering a conducive learning environment. AURAK's achievement sets a benchmark for academic institutions globally and exemplifies its role as a leader in higher education.”
The QS Stars university rating system uses a comprehensive and in-depth framework to rate and compare university performance across a broad range of key criteria. It is designed to provide valuable insights into areas of strength and weakness, driving best-in-class standards in higher education. Around 600 universities take part in a QS Stars audit every year.
The rating system aims to give prospective students an additional tool to use when choosing a university, providing deeper insights into individual institutions.
QS Stars badges enable a university to promote its institutional reputation and profile globally and enhance student recruitment practices.
According to the QS flagship website – TopUniversities.com

They make students industry-ready with very high employment rates after graduation. The graduates from such institutions are hired by the world’s most reputed organisations that are often industry leaders.

