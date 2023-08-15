AURAK joins handful of world’s universities with ‘QS 5 Stars Plus’ rating

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has been awarded the QS 5 stars Plus rating, placing it in the league of a handful of the world’s elite universities. It is the first university in the UAE to be awarded this highest rating.

The award of the rating followed a rigorous and independent data collection and analysis of performance metrics as set out in the QS Stars™ methodology, rated American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) as a 5 Stars Plus institution.”

In the methodology used for QS Stars, universities are evaluated on a number of indicators across at least eight categories. After the assessment, universities are awarded an overall Star result ranging from 1 to 5+ Stars, depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation.

AURAK was rated 5 Stars Plus overall and was awarded 5 Stars in eight categories: Teaching, Employability, Internationalisation, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, Inclusiveness and business & Management Studies – the maximum an institution can achieve in the rating process.

Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, commented: “This is an outstanding accolade for a young institution like the American University of Ras Al Khaimah. We have moved from 5 Stars to 5 Stars Plus in such a short time. It is a great honour to be placed in the league of some of the world’s best-performing universities. This represents ultimate recognition of the standards AURAK has achieved, driven by the commitment of the management team and the faculty.

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said “We congratulate the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) on achieving the remarkable QS 5 Stars Plus rating. This accomplishment reflects AURAK's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering a conducive learning environment. AURAK's achievement sets a benchmark for academic institutions globally and exemplifies its role as a leader in higher education.”

The QS Stars university rating system uses a comprehensive and in-depth framework to rate and compare university performance across a broad range of key criteria. It is designed to provide valuable insights into areas of strength and weakness, driving best-in-class standards in higher education. Around 600 universities take part in a QS Stars audit every year.

The rating system aims to give prospective students an additional tool to use when choosing a university, providing deeper insights into individual institutions.

QS Stars badges enable a university to promote its institutional reputation and profile globally and enhance student recruitment practices.

According to the QS flagship website

They make students industry-ready with very high employment rates after graduation. The graduates from such institutions are hired by the world’s most reputed organisations that are often industry leaders.

