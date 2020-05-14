UrduPoint.com
AURAK Plans To Introduce Four New Programs In Fall 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:45 PM

AURAK plans to introduce four new programs in Fall 2020

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, is planning to introduce four new academic programmes in Fall 2020 that were reviewed recently by the External Review Team of the Commission on Academic Accreditation at the Ministry of education.

The new programmes comprise a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design, a Master of Science in Infrastructure Engineering, and a Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable Energy.

"The four new programmes have been carefully vetted to expand the career options for AURAK’s students while enhancing the university’s outreach both locally and internationally. These state-of-the-art programmes are at the intersection of science and technology," said Prof. Lee Waller, Associate Provost – Office of Enrolment Management.

The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science will ensure that the graduates of the programme are well equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfil the needs of the global and local markets, enabling graduates to pursue successful careers as AI professionals and data analysts.

The Master in Infrastructure Engineering at AURAK aims to be a leading programme in the Gulf Region.

It is designed to equip professionals involved in the planning, design and management of various infrastructure engineering sectors and systems, with advanced knowledge, management and research skills.

The Master of Sustainable and Renewable Energy programme coincides with the global trend towards clean and diversified energy sources and less dependence on oil. It is designed to provide students with a balanced coverage of advanced renewable energy technologies.

Students will study the status of energy resources, their interaction with the environment, different renewable energy source technologies, techniques and technologies for energy management and conservation, and the economic aspects of renewable energy-based power generation.

The Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design has been chosen to complement the leading Architecture programme that the university launched six years ago. It will prepare graduates to apply artistic principles and techniques to the professional planning, designing, equipping, and furnishing of residential and commercial interiors. The programme aims to graduate interior designers who are capable of being indoor architects.

