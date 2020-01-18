AURAK signs an agreement with University of Texas at Arlington

(@imziishan)

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, and the University of Texas at Arlington, UTA, have signed an agreement to set up a collaborative education programme to maximise opportunities for students.

The deal means that students at AURAK who successfully complete three years of the undergraduate curriculum in Computer Engineering can be accepted at the Computer Science and Engineering Department in the College of Engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Upon successful completion of the first year at UTA students will be awarded a bachelor’s degree from AURAK. Upon successful completion of the second year at UTA students will receive a master’s degree from UTA.

President of AURAK, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signed the three-year agreement along with the Dr.

Teik C. Lim, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington.

"AURAK is very pleased to be able to sign this agreement which will help our students in tangible ways. The University of Texas at Arlington offers a great opportunity for our students to continue their education at an excellent institution in the United States and learn real skills that are in high demand on the job market," Prof. Hassan said.

AURAK is a non-profit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions. The University offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes across a wide range of disciplines.