UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AURAK Signs Cooperation Agreement With Wayne State University

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

AURAK signs cooperation agreement with Wayne State University

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, received an American delegation led by the US Ambassador to the UAE, John Rakolta Jr., and the US Consul-General in Dubai, Philip Frayne, to discuss different aspects of cooperation between the two sides in various academic, scientific, and research fields.

Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, presented the university’s most important achievements in the last 10 years and highlighted areas of cooperation between them and other universities in the US. He also highlighted the accreditations, ratings and rankings that AURAK has recently gained. Professor Al Alkim called particular attention to the accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in December 2018 and the overall 5 QS stars rating gained in 2020.

Within the framework of this visit, AURAK signed a cooperation agreement with Wayne State University, WSU, a public research university in Detroit, Michigan, which was represented by its President, Roy Wilson, who attended the event virtually via video call and signed the agreement with Professor Al Alkim.

In this regard, Ambassador Rakolta Jr. said, "One of the most important factors that strengthens the relationship between the two countries is promoting people-to-people communication, which can be achieved by creating channels of communication for dialogue to build trust, innovation, and creativity. Therefore, this agreement between the two universities will allow students to learn from one another and exchange experiences to build a sustainable future relationship, based on these principles.

"In addition, it is very important that cooperation between the two universities expands throughout the region, especially since the US has hundreds of universities and colleges and we would love to share our expertise with the UAE," he added.

Through this agreement, WSU and AURAK aim to establish a UAE – US Higher education Collaboration Initiative. The funding provided by the US Embassy in UAE will help both universities expand current collaboration efforts, including student exchange and joint/dual degree programmes, while pursuing new initiatives to further connect the campuses, such as joint research, faculty and staff cooperation, and non-degree programmes.

Related Topics

Exchange Education UAE Student Dubai Visit Detroit December 2018 2020 Event From Agreement Share Love

Recent Stories

CEO of BBIoT visits National Radio & Telecom Corpo ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan gets gender equality, women empowermen ..

1 minute ago

Baku Hoped for Changes in Yerevan's Policy on Kara ..

1 minute ago

Trump was in Oval Office the day after hospital di ..

1 minute ago

Minister Livestock inaugurates drive against foot, ..

1 minute ago

Connection of school professions licence system wi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.