AURAK to introduce four new academic programmes

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, is planning to introduce four new academic programmes. These comprise a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design, a Master of Science in Infrastructure Engineering, and a Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable Energy.

"We’re bringing out new and innovative programmes that are speaking to the future, particularly with artificial intelligence and data science. We’re looking to the future workplace – what that might look like and what the jobs of the future are going to be – and we’re meeting those needs," said Amanda Forte, Chief Strategy and Excellence Officer at AURAK.

All nine of AURAK’s engineering programmes are accredited by the American board of Engineering and Technology and the school of business is pursuing accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The university is one of only two accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, SACSCOC, in the United States.

When talking about SACSCOC accreditation, AURAK’s President, Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, emphasised the benefits for AURAK students by pointing out that, "SACSCOC accreditation opens up a wealth of opportunities for our students abroad, especially in the United States, whose universities still lead the world."

"It is clear that AURAK’s international partnerships are a gateway to a successful future providing students with an array of opportunities to spend a summer session, semester or year abroad with AURAK’s partner institutions in places such as the United States, France, Canada, Spain, Malaysia, Germany, The Netherlands, and South Korea," he concluded.