AUS, Al Akhawayn University Partner To Advance Arabic Scholarship
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane (AUI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic cooperation in Arabic and Islamic studies, digital humanities, and emerging technologies.
The agreement was signed at the Central Bank of Morocco in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, and Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of Bank Al Maghrib and Chairman of the AUI board of Trustees.
Sheikha Bodour said the MoU reflects the strong ties between the UAE and Morocco and supports a shared academic vision that values cultural identity and innovation.
Abdellatif Jouahri noted that the agreement adds to the historic relations between the two countries, aiming to advance research and academic collaboration in key areas.
Also present at the ceremony were Dr Ahmed Toufiq, Moroccan Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and Dr Azzedine El Midaoui, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, along with officials from both institutions.
Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, described the partnership as a step toward building cross-border academic bridges and contributing to the ethical development of artificial intelligence.
The collaboration includes initiatives in language pedagogy, translation, and liberal arts education. AUS and AUI also plan to explore a joint centre for digital humanities and Arabic studies.
Dr Amine Bensaid, President of AUI, emphasised the importance of combining cultural identity with global collaboration to prepare graduates for an interconnected world.
The MoU also supports cooperation in science, engineering, business, architecture and design. A major initiative includes creating an open-source Arabic dataset of literary, media and academic content to support inclusive and ethical AI training.
The agreement provides for student exchanges, joint research, co-developed courses and academic events, forming part of AUS’s wider strategy to build global partnerships and foster interdisciplinary innovation.
