Open Menu

AUS, Alliance Française Of Sharjah Forge New Partnership

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 12:15 PM

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Alliance Française of Sharjah on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster collaboration in areas that promote the learning of the French language, enrich the university’s language offerings, and celebrate French and Francophone cultures.

The ceremony was presided over by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS. The MoU was signed by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Vice President of the Alliance Française of Sharjah and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

Present at the ceremony were Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Department of Government Relations, Sharjah; Sheikha Raad Fahim Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of the International French Association in Sharjah; Stephanie Salha, Director of Institut Français UAE; Charlotte Jade, French Language Counselor in the Institut Français UAE; Audrey Leseigneur, Director of Alliance Français, Sharjah; and Lauren Martinez Randé, Head of Culture and Communication, Alliance Français, Sharjah.

The partnership, spearheaded by the AUS College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), will facilitate a range of activities, including the organisation of workshops and cultural events, and the promotion of internationally recognised French certifications.

It also establishes a framework for mutual support in French teaching, hosting Alliance Française Sharjah staff and students in classrooms with access to CAS’ high-quality facilities.

Chancellor Laursen considered the partnership an opportunity to promote the learning of the French language and enrich students’ cultural experiences, strengthening the university’s commitment to offering its students a global perspective.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, “The new partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening the collaborative framework between two prominent educational institutions in Sharjah. In today’s interconnected world, learning international languages, particularly French, serves as a means of communication and a gateway to understanding francophone culture.

As Sharjah continues its pursuit of a knowledge-based economy, enhancing French language skills among students and community members unlocks unique opportunities for research, academic collaborations, and international career prospects.”

Related Topics

World Sharjah Alliance Charlotte Government Agreement

Recent Stories

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

2 minutes ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

26 minutes ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

10 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

11 hours ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

12 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East