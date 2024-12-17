AUS, Alliance Française Of Sharjah Forge New Partnership
December 17, 2024
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Alliance Française of Sharjah on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster collaboration in areas that promote the learning of the French language, enrich the university’s language offerings, and celebrate French and Francophone cultures.
The ceremony was presided over by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS. The MoU was signed by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Vice President of the Alliance Française of Sharjah and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.
Present at the ceremony were Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Department of Government Relations, Sharjah; Sheikha Raad Fahim Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of the International French Association in Sharjah; Stephanie Salha, Director of Institut Français UAE; Charlotte Jade, French Language Counselor in the Institut Français UAE; Audrey Leseigneur, Director of Alliance Français, Sharjah; and Lauren Martinez Randé, Head of Culture and Communication, Alliance Français, Sharjah.
The partnership, spearheaded by the AUS College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), will facilitate a range of activities, including the organisation of workshops and cultural events, and the promotion of internationally recognised French certifications.
It also establishes a framework for mutual support in French teaching, hosting Alliance Française Sharjah staff and students in classrooms with access to CAS’ high-quality facilities.
Chancellor Laursen considered the partnership an opportunity to promote the learning of the French language and enrich students’ cultural experiences, strengthening the university’s commitment to offering its students a global perspective.
Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, “The new partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening the collaborative framework between two prominent educational institutions in Sharjah. In today’s interconnected world, learning international languages, particularly French, serves as a means of communication and a gateway to understanding francophone culture.
As Sharjah continues its pursuit of a knowledge-based economy, enhancing French language skills among students and community members unlocks unique opportunities for research, academic collaborations, and international career prospects.”
