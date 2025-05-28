AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainability

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) In a significant move that reaffirms the UAE’s position at the forefront of sustainability and environmental innovation, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and BEEAH have signed an agreement to establish the BEEAH Professorship in Environmental Innovation and Sustainable Development at AUS.

Backed by a generous AED 5 million investment from BEEAH, the professorship aims to accelerate breakthrough research and equip future leaders with the tools to shape a more sustainable world.

The agreement was signed at the AUS campus by Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of BEEAH, in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, and representatives from both institutions.

“This partnership with BEEAH is a strategic alignment of vision and values. It reflects our shared commitment to addressing the world’s most pressing environmental challenges through knowledge, innovation and leadership,” said Dr. Laursen. “The BEEAH professorship will empower AUS to deepen its research agenda while preparing our students to lead in an increasingly complex, sustainability-focused global landscape.”

“To solve our collective challenges as society and drive sustainable progress at scale, education, research and innovation are essential. BEEAH’s educational initiatives in these areas and our long-time strategic partnership with AUS are a testament to that fact,” said Al Huraimel. “The new professorship marks a major step forward in our shared journey of collaboration, unlocking a new opportunity for academic excellence, groundbreaking research and transformational leadership dedicated to sparking innovations for a sustainable tomorrow.

”

The professorship will serve as a cornerstone for advancing research in climate resilience, environmental sustainability and sustainable urban development. It will also foster innovation in key areas such as renewable energy, waste management, smart cities and the circular economy—while equipping the next generation of leaders with the knowledge and tools to drive impactful environmental change.

AUS is ranked first in the UAE for environmental sustainability (QS World University Rankings 2025) and has been named a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (stars) Gold Institution by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) based on its accomplishments in campus sustainability.

Reem Bardan, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs at AUS, said, “What makes this partnership truly meaningful is its consistency and depth. BEEAH has stood by AUS across many milestones—sponsoring flagship campus events, engaging with our students and supporting initiatives that align with our academic and institutional goals. This professorship represents a natural progression in a relationship built on mutual trust, shared values and long-term commitment. It is yet another example of how strong, sustained partnerships can create lasting impact for our students, faculty and the broader AUS community.”

This new professorship builds on AUS’ growing portfolio of academic positions that support faculty excellence and long-term research impact. As part of its broader research strategy, AUS continues to attract prestigious investments that reinforce its role as a regional leader in innovation and academic advancement.