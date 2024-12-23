AUS Celebrates Fall 2024 Graduates
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The American University of Sharjah (AUS) has celebrated the graduation of 454 students from the Fall 2024 Commencement at the University City Hall, Sharjah. The event was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS.
During the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour said, "As well as a celebration, the Fall Commencement conveys the transformative, uplifting power of education. Each graduate carries with them the spirit of resilience, curiosity, and purpose that is in our DNA at AUS. As they embark on new journeys, I am certain they will make meaningful contributions to their communities and the wider world. Because that is the essence of our mission: to nurture leaders who inspire progress and embody the values that define AUS."
"Congratulations to all our graduating students on their remarkable achievements; for them, this is just the beginning," she added.
Sheikha Bodour conferred AUS' inaugural honorary doctorate on Yusuf islam, a renowned singer-songwriter and humanitarian previously known as Cat Stevens.
Islam's music has inspired millions with its peace and social justice messages. This honour recognises his unwavering commitment to charitable causes and significant contributions to the arts and society.
Dr. Tod Lausen, Chancellor of AUS, called upon the graduates to always carry the values of service and dedication to their communities, reminding them that their impact extends far beyond their profession.
"As you graduate, I encourage you to keep evolving, striving to be a powerful force for positive change in this world. Use your knowledge, skills and heart to make a meaningful impact wherever you go. Always remain grounded in kindness, integrity and compassion, embodying both professional excellence and a commitment to the betterment of society," he said.
As AUS students embark on the next chapter of their lives, the university's strong employer reputation and employment outcomes ensure they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.
