UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AUS Celebrates Graduating Class Of Spring 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) To celebrate the success of the members of the Class of Spring 2020, American University of Sharjah, AUS, held a virtual event on Saturday, that brought together graduates and their family and friends from all across the world. The event featured a video made for the occasion which commemorated the culmination of the graduates’ university journey.

Speaking at the event, Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, congratulated the Class of Spring 2020, noting their hard work and determination and said, "There will also undoubtedly be many challenges ahead, and the perseverance that you have demonstrated in your final semester inspires confidence and hope.

You will now join the many alumni who are working to make the world a better place. The world needs confident and capable AUS graduates more than ever and we look forward to your contributions to shaping the future."

The event celebrated the academic and extra-curricular achievements of the 560 graduates who contributed to enriching the university during their time as AUS students.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Mitchell 2020 Family Event All From

Recent Stories

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 minutes ago

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

1 hour ago

Plans set to transform Mina Rashid Marina into reg ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Indonesia announces 672 new COVID-19 cases, 50 dea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.