AUS holds Board of Trustees meeting, reviews ongoing response to COVID-19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS) met remotely on October 24, 2020. The meeting was chaired by AUS Trustee Hamid Jafar, on behalf of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of AUS.

The board reviewed the university’s ongoing response to COVID-19, including measures taken to support the continuation of the delivery of online courses and the advancement of the research agenda. The board noted that AUS met Fall 2020 enrolment goals, with the recruitment of highly qualified incoming undergraduate and graduate students, including students admitted to the recently launched PhD in Materials Science and Engineering, the Master of Science in Construction Management, and the Master of Science in Finance programs.

The board also discussed progress on the research agenda, including the continuous improvements in key performance measures and the recognition of faculty and student work globally. From newly patented methods aimed at improving the treatment of breast cancer, to leading the middle East and Africa in the Global Undergraduate Awards for student research, AUS provides educational experiences and opportunities that promote independent learning and extracurricular engagement in research, creative activity and the development of ideas that can advance knowledge or be transformed into products and services that benefit society.

Given the importance that alumni play as members of the AUS community, the board reviewed progress in the alumni association chapters that are being launched in Jordan and Egypt, as well as new initiatives, such as the alumni mentorship programme. The board also expressed its appreciation for the many contributions that alumni make to AUS.

Speaking during the meeting, Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "Throughout the pandemic, AUS has benefitted tremendously from the ongoing support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of AUS. Faculty, staff and students have worked together to ensure that the university continues to advance teaching, learning, research and creative work. The many accomplishments of faculty and students continue to distinguish AUS."

Prior to the October 2020 meeting, the board met to approve the university’s general operating budget for Fiscal Year 2020–2021.