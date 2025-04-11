AUS hosts third edition of UAE Robotics Competition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) American University of Sharjah (AUS) hosted the third edition of the UAE Robotics Competition, organised in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs, Khalifa University and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai.

The event brought together 111 students from 23 teams representing 11 universities to develop autonomous robotic solutions aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability, particularly in the field of waste management.

The winners were Team Armpicks from Middlesex University in the Waste Sorting Challenge, Team Synergy from Manipal academy of Higher education, Dubai Campus in the Autonomous Ground Cleaning Challenge and SeaCat from Amity University Dubai in the Water Surface Cleaning Challenge.

Khalifa Al Qama, Executive Director of Dubai Future Labs, an initiative under Dubai Future Foundation, highlighted that the competition serves as an annual platform to showcase some of the UAE’s most promising talent in robotics applications across key sectors. He noted that the competition plays a vital role in inspiring young minds to develop their skills and explore the possibilities of future technologies.

