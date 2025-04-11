AUS Hosts Third Edition Of UAE Robotics Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) American University of Sharjah (AUS) hosted the third edition of the UAE Robotics Competition, organised in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs, Khalifa University and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai.
The event brought together 111 students from 23 teams representing 11 universities to develop autonomous robotic solutions aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability, particularly in the field of waste management.
The winners were Team Armpicks from Middlesex University in the Waste Sorting Challenge, Team Synergy from Manipal academy of Higher education, Dubai Campus in the Autonomous Ground Cleaning Challenge and SeaCat from Amity University Dubai in the Water Surface Cleaning Challenge.
Khalifa Al Qama, Executive Director of Dubai Future Labs, an initiative under Dubai Future Foundation, highlighted that the competition serves as an annual platform to showcase some of the UAE’s most promising talent in robotics applications across key sectors. He noted that the competition plays a vital role in inspiring young minds to develop their skills and explore the possibilities of future technologies.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations2 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO3 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..3 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza3 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel4 hours ago
-
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q14 hours ago