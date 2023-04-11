Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

AUS Leads Critical Conversations About Future Of Design Education

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Design education must prepare students to be risk-takers with the skills to work flexibly across disciplines, both independently and collaboratively, in order to ensure their future success, according to a panel of educators, students, alumni, and design professionals organised by the College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) at American University of Sharjah (AUS).

The panel met in celebration of AUS’ 25th anniversary, as part of a symposium series focused on exploring the future of design education through critical conversations with students, alumni, and the professional community. The series was organised by CAAD faculty members Kevin Mitchell, Professor of Architecture; Hala Al-Ani, Assistant Professor of Art and Design; and Dr. John Montague, Associate Professor of Architecture.

Following the success of the first symposium in the series, CAAD at 25: Taking Stock, hosted at AUS on January 28, a new panel was assembled for part two—CAAD at 25: Preparing for the Future. Held at Art Jameel on 18th March, the event included two-panel sessions focused on how design education should evolve and transform to ensure that CAAD continues to positively impact the arts, design, and culture in the UAE and beyond.

Event moderator Professor Mitchell stressed the important role that the symposium series plays in critically examining the ways in which CAAD can respond to future challenges.

“During the past 25 years, AUS and CAAD have made a significant contribution to design through the accomplishments of students, faculty, and alumni. Developing and sustaining rigorous design programmes is challenging, and the CAAD at 25 symposium series provides an opportunity to have substantive conversations about how we can navigate the future and continue to ensure that CAAD graduates can communicate clearly, think critically, and solve problems creatively,” said Professor Mitchell.

During the first panel session, Leila Binbrek, Director of the National Pavilion UAE, joined CAAD alumni Pallavi Dean (Founder and Creative Director, Roar), Ahmed Noor (content and creative director), and Ahmed Khadier (Co-Founder and Principal in Charge, Pragma) to discuss how their education had prepared them for their careers.

Addressing the role that education plays in facilitating success, they considered the role that education should play in preparing students for taking risks, working independently, and collaborating with colleagues across disciplines. The panel discussed the balance between addressing the fundamental skills and knowledge and fostering an independent approach to design work within studio-based degree programmes.

A second panel session invited current CAAD students Marianne Breidy, Nujud Alhusain, Khaled Zaher and Omar Darwish to join the members of the first panel to engage in a dialogue about design education. After reflecting on their own experiences, the students addressed the tensions between a formal curriculum and the flexibility to pursue areas of personal and professional interest.

The students also discussed the value of breadth through courses beyond their chosen major and the benefit of addressing issues that are locally and regionally relevant to the design professions. The panel debated questions related to career preparation, professional competence at the time of graduation, and the importance of the fundamentals of design.

For more information about the symposium series and to watch videos of each event, visit w.aus.edu/caad-at-25.

Related Topics

Education UAE Sharjah Visit Mitchell Hala January March Event

Recent Stories

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.