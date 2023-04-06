AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity building and knowledge exchange

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) The American University of Sharjah (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN), and Mindware, a leading distributor of top IT technologies, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) setting a collaborative framework to support capacity building for CEN students through training and internships and the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the two institutions.

The agreement is part of the newly launched AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme, which connects CEN with industry partners as part of the college’s strategic goals to increase community engagement; develop a student-focused approach to support their training and education; and enhance research and innovation in key areas that are globally important, and align with the UAE’s innovative agenda.

As one of the main requirements for graduation from AUS, CEN students must complete an internship of a minimum of 16 weeks. The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme is part of the college’s commitment to helping its students make the most of their internship opportunities, equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills and connecting them to dynamic corporate and industrial entities that match their major.

As part of the agreement, Mindware will be training and building the capacity of CEN students by providing internships, jointly supervising student capstone and research projects, and hosting student field visits.

The agreement will also allow for an exchange of knowledge and expertise between CEN’s world-class faculty and Mindware.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN, said, "We are excited to see Mindware joining us as an active partner in the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme and look forward to continuing working closely with Mindware in the future."

Speaking on the significance of the MoA, Philippe Jarre, President of Mindware, added, “By providing hands-on training, we aim to bridge the skills gap in the region and equip the next generation of professionals with the necessary experience to succeed. Collaborating with AUS in this endeavour is a great opportunity for us to tap into the university's expertise and resources, which will enable us to offer a comprehensive and well-rounded learning experience for our interns."

As one of the leading distributors of the finest IT products in the middle East and Africa, Mindware's extensive portfolio includes top-class global brands reaching out to over 4,000 partners. Its comprehensive offering includes a selection of infrastructure, networking, security and storage leading brands.