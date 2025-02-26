AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge academia, world of jewelry

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) As part of its ongoing commitment to global outreach and fostering transformative partnerships, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with L’ÉCOLE middle East, school of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels—a globally renowned institution whose mission is to introduce the public to all aspects of jewelry culture. This strategic partnership aims to bridge academia and the jewelry arts, offering AUS students and faculty a special access to industry expertise and hands-on learning experiences across L’ÉCOLE’s three pillars: the history of jewelry, the world of gemstones and the savoir-faire of jewelry-making techniques.

Through this collaboration, AUS students will have the opportunity to attend a variety of L’ÉCOLE Middle East’s specialized courses and gain practical insights by participating in courses, workshops, talks, exhibitions and networking events. AUS faculty will benefit from professional development and knowledge exchange through opportunities within L’ÉCOLE Middle East’s global network and branches. The partnership will further drive academic cooperation by enabling joint research projects, guest lectures and mentorship programs, while fostering industry-academia engagement through co-hosted events. L’ÉCOLE Middle East will also engage with AUS students and faculty on future initiatives, ensuring a sustained exchange of knowledge and expertise that enriches both the academic and professional development of AUS’ community.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said: “This agreement with L’ÉCOLE Middle East aligns with our strategic vision of providing students with global learning experiences while ensuring our faculty remain at the forefront of industry knowledge and innovation.

Partnerships like this reinforce AUS’ position as a hub where academic excellence intersects with industry leadership, empowering our students and faculty to shape the future of creative and cultural industries.”

Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India, said: “The alliance of two esteemed institutions is a testament to Van Cleef & Arpels’ values of transmission, providing access of the jewelry culture to the widest possible audience.”

Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE Middle East, added: "As 2025 is the UAE Year of Community, embracing this educational exchange exemplifies our commitment to fostering and engaging with different communities like higher education and research, to spread educational excellence and cultural collaboration. By bridging the gap between the academic world and the jewelry culture, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of creatives, providing them with unparalleled access to knowledge and expertise in jewelry craftsmanship, art history and gemology."

AUS is renowned for its strategic partnerships and global collaborations. The university works closely with industry leaders, private and governmental entities and academic institutions to create opportunities that enrich its academic environment and support student and faculty development. These partnerships strengthen AUS’ position as a leading institution that connects education with industry, empowering its community to contribute meaningfully to regional and global progress.