AUS Partners With UT Dallas To Launch Accelerated 4+1 Engineering Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM

AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an accelerated 4+1 programme.

The agreement allows students in the AUS College of Engineering (CEN) to earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in just five years, rather than the traditional six or more, from the Erik Jonsson school of Engineering and Computer Science at UT Dallas. Through this programme, eligible AUS students will complete their undergraduate studies at AUS and then transition to UT Dallas to pursue a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering or Computer Engineering, provided they meet all degree requirements.

Students who get accepted into the graduate programmes at UT Dallas are eligible to apply for scholarships, providing additional financial support as they advance in their academic and professional careers.

“We are committed to breaking barriers and offering our students transformative opportunities. This partnership with UT Dallas shows our dedication to providing pathways that enhance both academic growth and global competitiveness, ensuring our students are well-prepared for leadership in the evolving world of engineering and technology,” said Dr.

Moahmed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost.

The agreement also focuses on research and development training, along with the potential for exchange and study abroad programmes, which aligns with AUS’ mission to provide globally recognized educational opportunities and prepare students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

UT Dallas is among the top 55 higher education institutions in the US and third in Texas, according to US news Best Colleges Ranking 2025.

“Our collaboration with UT Dallas offers students the opportunity to gain international academic experience, save time and tuition costs, and enhance their career prospects by fast-tracking their graduate education. We also look forward to expanding our collaboration with UT Dallas in other areas of engineering in the future,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of College of Engineering at AUS.

With this UT Dallas partnership, CEN has now entered into three 4+1 programme agreements with prestigious institutions, reflecting its commitment to equipping students with the skills, knowledge and global experience necessary to lead in the fast-evolving fields of engineering and technology.

