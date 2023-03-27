UrduPoint.com

AUS Professor Presents Breakthroughs In Targeted Drug Delivery For Cancer Treatment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 01:16 PM

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatment

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Renowned professor at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Dr. Ghaleb Husseini recently delivered an insightful lecture on targeted drug delivery in cancer treatment as part of the College on Engineering’s (CEN) lecture series, highlighting his novel work in the area of ultrasonic drug delivery.

A faculty member from the AUS Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Professor Husseini is a leading researcher in the field of ultrasonic drug delivery. His work involves developing new drug delivery systems to minimise the side effects of chemotherapy. By encapsulating the chemotherapeutic agent in a nano-sized carrier until it reaches the tumour site, the body’s healthy cells can avoid interaction with the cancer-fighting drugs.

AUS' ongoing research endeavours involve the Drug Delivery Research Group, whose members are investigating novel ways to enhance drug delivery to cancer cells. In addition to using ultrasound as a trigger mechanism, the team is employing the biological lock-and-key (receptor binding) mechanism to improve the accumulation and targeting of drugs at the tumour site.

By adding a key to the surface of the nanocarrier that fits the locks (receptors) on the surface of cancer cells, the researchers hope to increase the effectiveness of the treatment while minimising side effects.

The Drug Delivery Research Group, established in 2012, comprises AUS faculty, graduate and undergraduate students, and post-doctoral associates.

The group is currently running experiments to find the most effective ultrasound parameters (frequency, ultrasound strength and pulse duration) and has applied for a patent on the use of antibodies (i.e., the key being an antibody) on the surface of nanocarriers and ultrasound in treating breast cancer.

“Targeted drug delivery using ultrasound is a promising approach to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and improve the efficacy of cancer treatment. Our research aims to develop safe and effective nanocarriers that can selectively deliver chemotherapeutic agents to the tumour site, while sparing healthy tissues. I am excited to share our findings and discuss the potential impact of this technology on cancer patients' lives,” said Professor Husseini.

During the lecture, Professor Husseini presented his latest findings indicating that targeted and ultrasound drug delivery improved in vitro delivery by 200 percent compared to the technology currently being employed in clinics and shared his insights on targeted drug delivery in cancer treatment.

In addition to discussing the benefits of targeted drug delivery, Professor Husseini provided valuable information on the process of obtaining a US patent in this research domain.

The CEN Lecture Series organised by the AUS College of Engineering is a platform for leading researchers and experts in various fields of engineering to share their knowledge and insights with students, faculty and the broader community.

Related Topics

Technology Drugs Sharjah SITE Breast Cancer Cancer From Share

Recent Stories

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

7 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

7 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

7 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

8 minutes ago
 Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

8 minutes ago
 EZDubai highlights double-digit growth of MENA e-c ..

EZDubai highlights double-digit growth of MENA e-commerce market

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.