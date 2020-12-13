AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading European technical university

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Students from American University of Sharjah (AUS) will soon have the opportunity to study abroad at one of Europe’s leading technical universities for engineering, architecture and design, under a new collaborative agreement with Italy’s Politecnico di Milano.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enables exchange opportunities for both students and faculty, as well as research collaboration and advancement.

Starting in Fall 2021, undergraduate, graduate and PhD students from AUS will be able to experience a semester abroad in Milan, benefiting from opportunities for cultural and academic exchanges at the institute, which is among the world’s top 20 technical universities.

The agreement further facilitates sabbatical semesters for faculty, as well as internships, scholarly visits, workshops and lectures, joint projects, and the expansion of research, education, activities and more.

AUS Chancellor Professor Kevin Mitchell and Politecnico di Milano’s Rector, Professor Ferruccio Resta, signed the MoU on behalf of the two universities.

"AUS has maintained a long-standing relationship with Politecnico di Milano through work carried out by its faculty. Establishing this agreement formalises the collaboration and provides new possibilities for exchanges and the advancement of research and creative activities", noted Professor Mitchell.

Established in 1863, Politecnico di Milano is the oldest university in Milan, known for its strong ties to corporate research and its outstanding facilities. With more than 45,000 students studying across its seven campuses, the university offers a wide range of programmes in English, attracting students from more than 100 countries.

Regarding the agreement, Professor Davide Ponzini, Rector's Delegate for International Relations with the middle East at Politecnico di Milano, said, "The agreement with American University of Sharjah is an important step for the Politecnico di Milano to strengthen cooperation with one of the most advanced universities in the UAE. Through this partnership, we are committed to exploring further opportunities for education and research in a rapidly evolving countries and geographic regions."

With one of most comprehensive and broad-ranging international exchange offices in the UAE, AUS has provided study abroad experiences for almost 600 students in the past ten years and hosted approximately 850 visiting students from universities around the world. Beyond student exchanges, the opportunities AUS provides for reciprocal research activities including international research sabbaticals affirms the university’s commitment to cultivate a robust agenda for research and creative work that impacts the region.