AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) American University of Sharjah (AUS) announced that it is holding new student orientation from 20th to 23rd August. It started with an undergraduate student orientation that brought together more than 1,500 new students and parents.

During orientation, new undergraduate students attend a series of information sessions, receive guidance and mentorship from their peer leaders, familiarise themselves with the campus, tour its facilities, receive their class schedules for the first semester, build a community and get to know the class of 2027.

New graduate students will also attend an on-campus orientation on 23rd August to meet with college representatives, connect with classmates, and learn about the various support services available.

"We recognise the importance of providing our new students with all the support they need for the best start to university life. This is why new students and parents need to be part of AUS' orientation week and join our carefully-designed sessions to gain insights into the initial months at AUS," said Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS.

The AUS "OneStop Solution Centre" is a starting point for all new students navigating campus life as it offers centralised assistance covering various AUS services, including student accounts, financial grants and scholarships, housing, transportation, admissions, IT, library services, student employment, insurance, security services, visa services among others.

Undergraduate students can also benefit from the AUS Peer Leaders Programme, where each new student is paired with a peer leader who guides them throughout orientation week and beyond, supporting them in discovering the resources, activities and organisations available on campus.

New undergraduate students also have access to support programmes designed specifically to help them during their first year. This includes the AUS First Year Experience (FYE) Programme, which provides workshops and resources to help students balance their academic responsibilities and social life and establish meaningful connections within the university community.