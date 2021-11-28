UrduPoint.com

Australia Announces Two Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Australia confirmed on Sunday that two people arriving from southern Africa over the weekend had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, Reuters reported.

Health officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, said both passengers had arrived in the state capital, Sydney, on Saturday evening and tested positive for COVID-19 late that night, before genome sequencing confirmed the Omicron variant on Sunday.

Australia joins Britain, Germany and Italy in detecting Omicron cases over the weekend as more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa.

More Stories From Middle East

