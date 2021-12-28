Australia logs record surge in COVID-19 infections

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Australia recorded another record surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls, Reuters reported.

The country reported 10,269 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous day, according to a Reuters calculation of state figures, once again surpassing its peak of a day earlier, as it grapples with a planned reopening while the new variant rages.

The state of South Australia, which has been experiencing a flare-up, was yet to report its latest numbers.

There were five COVID-19 deaths reported, taking the total fatalities to just over 2,200 since the start of the pandemic.