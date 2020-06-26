UrduPoint.com
Australia On Track To Further Ease Coronavirus Curbs, PM Morrison Says

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Australia on track to further ease coronavirus curbs, PM Morrison says

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) Australia will stick with plans to further ease coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, despite a spike in infections in the second most populous state of Victoria.

"There will be outbreaks and what matters is that we continue to build our capability to deal with those outbreaks," Morrison was quoted by Reuters as telling a media briefing in Canberra, the capital.

Australia deployed ambulances and mobile test centres in a testing blitz across the southeastern state after a renewed outbreak of the respiratory disease there. On Friday, the state reported its tenth straight day of new cases in double digits.

