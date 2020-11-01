UrduPoint.com
Australia Records No New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:15 PM

Australia records no new COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90 percent of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

With no fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in the rest of the country, Australia saw its first day of no transmissions since June 9th, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

