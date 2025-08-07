Australia records trade surplus in June

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Australia recorded a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.37 billion in June, well above market expectations of A$3.18 billion, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The surplus was also significantly higher than the revised A$1.

60 billion posted in May, which was previously reported at A$2.24 billion.

Exports jumped 6.0 percent on month to A$44.318 billion following the downwardly revised 3.0 percent decline in the previous month (originally -2.7 percent).

Imports dropped 3.1 percent on month after climbing a downwardly revised 3.3 percent a month earlier (originally 3.8 percent).