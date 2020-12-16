UrduPoint.com
Australia Reports First Local COVID-19 Case In Two Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:45 AM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving.

A 45-year old man who shuttles international airlines staff to the airport tested positive for COVID-19, New South Wales (NSW) state Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

Hazzard said the government will talk to international airlines in the next 48 hours to suggest changes to existing quarantine rules for air crew.

"The inclination at this time is... that international aircrews coming into New South Wales will most likely be required to quarantine in the same way as any other international visitors," he said.

Australia has largely contained the community transmission of the virus and last reported a local case on 3rd December when a hotel quarantine worker in Sydney tested positive for the virus.

Australia has reported just over 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are less than 50 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

