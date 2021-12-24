UrduPoint.com

Australia To Shorten Booster Intervals As Omicron Pushes Cases To Records

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Australia to shorten booster intervals as Omicron pushes cases to records

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) Australia would further shorten the wait time for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Booster shots will be offered from 4th January to everyone over 18 who had their second shot four months earlier and the interval will be again reduced to three months by the end of January.

"These dates have been set out of an abundance of caution to give Australians early continued protection," Hunt said during a media conference in Canberra, said Reuters.

Australia has been looking to ramp up the rollout of boosters after becoming one of the world's most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19, with more than 90 percent of people over the age of 16 having received two doses.

A growing number of countries are reducing the wait time for boosters from six months after the emergence of the Omicron variant. This month, South Korea, Britain and Thailand cut that interval to three months, Reuters reported.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia Canberra South Korea January Media From

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification ..

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022 - ..

1 minute ago
 NH&MP adheres to basic principles of honesty, cour ..

NH&MP adheres to basic principles of honesty, courtesy, prompt assistance

1 minute ago
 December 25: APHC pays tribute to Quaid on 146th b ..

December 25: APHC pays tribute to Quaid on 146th birth anniversary

1 minute ago
 Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

1 hour ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

1 hour ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.