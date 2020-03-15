Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals due to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, Reuters has quoted Prime Minister Scott Morrison as saying.

Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said.

Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.